Edwards, Harriet Hampton "Hamo"

Of St. Louis, MO passed away on Dec 3, 2020. Harriet was born on March 7, 1941 to Dr. Oscar P. Hampton, Jr. ("the General") and Thelma Osborne Hampton ("the Duchess"). She graduated from John Burroughs School in 1959 and Washington University in 1963. It was at Wash U. that she met her husband, Arnold Edwards. She and Arnie were married for over 56 years.

In addition to her husband, Hamo is survived by her daughter Stephanie Edwards (Shawn Teegardin), her son Jim Edwards (Kelly) and a sister, Marjorie Phipps. She was "Grandmommy" to seven grandchildren; Eli, Bella, Maya and Dane Edwards-Parker and Abby, Hayley and Jimmy Edwards, as well as, an aunt to a host of nieces and nephews.

She was active with Delta Gamma Fraternity, serving as Province XII Collegiate Chair, and was a regular volunteer at the DG Tree-lot. Served as a substitute teacher at the Ladue Horton Watkins High School for many years. Hamo loved spending time with her beloved friends and family, and never was one to pass up an opportunity to play bridge, enjoy a cup of coffee, or a glass of Pinot Grigio. Her favorite place was the beach in Macatawa, MI where she spent many summers working on her tan and enjoying the sunsets. She was a special maid to the Veiled Prophet in 1960.

Services: Due to the current environment, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to John Burroughs School, 755 S. Price Road, St. Louis, MO 63124 or the Delta Gamma Center, 1750 S. Big Bend, St. Louis, MO 63117 or a charity of one's choice.