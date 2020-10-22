Menu
Harris John Frank
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Frank, Harris John

Harris Frank was born in St Louis, MO on June 15, 1925. In the many years since, he led an exceptionally productive life –successful in the real estate business, and loved by his family (wife Judith, now deceased), children H. John Frank, Jr. (John) and Nancy Frank Hauserman and grandchildren, Tyler, Will, Kate and Molly and his six great-grandchildren. Until just recently, he was an avid golfer and frequent traveler to various places around the U.S. visiting friends and around the world. Among the many things he leaves behind, he passed the love of golf to one child and the love of travel to the other!

He had a great many accomplishments in his life, and those will no doubt be written and talked about elsewhere. He is survived by his adored partner of several years, Renee Hartstein, a partner who joined him in his continued zest to appreciate all that St Louis had to offer – St Louis Opera Theatre, museums, movies and more. He is survived by his partner Renee, his children Nancy Hauserman (Dan Benton) and John (Jan) Frank, grandchildren, Tyler Frank (Kate), Kate Fallett (Mark) and Molly Hubbard (Jack) and several great-grandchildren and many friends.

People wishing to donate in Harris's honor are directed to the Frank Communication Center in the Tippie College of Business at University of Iowa and Memory Care, St. Louis, MO.

Services: Harris's funeral service is scheduled for Friday, October 23rd at 1:30 p.m. via Live Stream. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for the Live Stream Link.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2020.
