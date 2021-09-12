Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry R. Becker
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Becker, Harry R.

97, passed away September 5, 2021. Beloved son of the late Harry A. and Anna, nee Krack, Becker; loving husband of the late Lorraine, nee Shaver, Becker; dear father of Roy Becker, Gail (John) Nackel, and Edith (Edward Singer) Becker; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Ryan Coyle) Nackel, Allison Nackel, and William and Gwendolyn Singer; great-grandfather of Kathryn Coyle; brother of the late Bernell Moore and the late Margaret Weisbrod. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Harry was a veteran of the US Army serving in WW II and later retired from Union Electric after many years as an electrical draftsman. He was a member Algabil-Freedom Lodge #636 AF&AM, American Legion Post 111, and was a member of Hope United Church of Christ.

Memorials are appreciated to Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, or a charity of choice.

Services: Visitation: 4-8 pm, Fri. Sept. 17th at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home, South City Chapel, 7027 Gravois Ave. Funeral: 10 am, Sat. Sept. 18th at Hope UCC, 6273 Eichelbeger. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
Sep
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hope United Church of Christ
6273 Eichelberger St., St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Worked with Harry for many years. Very intelligent man who could keep you on your toes. If I really wanted to know something , I could always go to him! His niece, Marlene , was a very dear friend of mine.
Ron Fogarty
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results