Becker, Harry R.

97, passed away September 5, 2021. Beloved son of the late Harry A. and Anna, nee Krack, Becker; loving husband of the late Lorraine, nee Shaver, Becker; dear father of Roy Becker, Gail (John) Nackel, and Edith (Edward Singer) Becker; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Ryan Coyle) Nackel, Allison Nackel, and William and Gwendolyn Singer; great-grandfather of Kathryn Coyle; brother of the late Bernell Moore and the late Margaret Weisbrod. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Harry was a veteran of the US Army serving in WW II and later retired from Union Electric after many years as an electrical draftsman. He was a member Algabil-Freedom Lodge #636 AF&AM, American Legion Post 111, and was a member of Hope United Church of Christ.

Memorials are appreciated to Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, or a charity of choice.

Services: Visitation: 4-8 pm, Fri. Sept. 17th at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home, South City Chapel, 7027 Gravois Ave. Funeral: 10 am, Sat. Sept. 18th at Hope UCC, 6273 Eichelbeger. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery.