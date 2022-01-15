I knew Captain Berne and his father Henry (who drive horse drawn apparatus) for many years and revelled in conversations related to the Fire Service including it's history. Harry was especially interested in steam powered locomotives and river boats. I one combined Harry with Jack Manning, the knowledge was spectacular. In this picture Captain Berne is instilling more life long interest in the Fire Service into future members of the calling. I miss Harry, Henry and Jack.

D/C Harry Cohoon January 24, 2022