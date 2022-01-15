Menu
Harry Berne

In Memory of our Member

Harry Berne, passed 1/13/22. No further information at this time.

Rest in peace.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2022.
I knew Captain Berne and his father Henry (who drive horse drawn apparatus) for many years and revelled in conversations related to the Fire Service including it's history. Harry was especially interested in steam powered locomotives and river boats. I one combined Harry with Jack Manning, the knowledge was spectacular. In this picture Captain Berne is instilling more life long interest in the Fire Service into future members of the calling. I miss Harry, Henry and Jack.
D/C Harry Cohoon
January 24, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Joseph McCarthy, Retired SLFD
January 15, 2022
