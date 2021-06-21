Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry P. Fabick
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
Saint Louis, MO

Fabick, Harry P.

ST LOUIS, Missouri – Remembering Harry Fabick, a pillar of the Fabick CAT Family. Harry, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, played a vital role at the John Fabick Tractor Company. Better known as Fabick CAT, this local heavy equipment dealership was founded by his grandfather, John Fabick, in 1917. After a lifetime of involvement in the family business, philanthropy, and our local community Mr. Fabick will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues alike.

Mr. Fabick began working at Fabick CAT in 1967 (at 22) and gained his initial familiarity with operations by serving successively in parts, service, and administrative positions and as a Product Support Representative. He then moved to General Lines Salesman and in 1971 was given the responsibility of Vice President, Marketing. In 1974, Mr. Fabick was named Manager of the company's Jefferson City operation: Fabick and Company. In 1979, he was promoted to Vice President, Domestic Sales and held that position until he was made Executive Vice President in 1985. He became a Director of John Fabick Tractor Company in 1985 then President of the Fabick Companies in June of 1986. In 1998, he was named Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Fabick has belonged to many organizations during his years with the company. He was a Director of the Associated Equipment Distributors (A.E.D.) Foundation and was Committee Chairman for the A.E.D. Young Executives Foundation. He was also active in national and regional chapters of the Associated General Contractors (AGC). Mr. Fabick was a Past Director of U.S. Bank, Mercantile Bank, Boatmen's Bank, Mark Twain Bank, and Colonial Bank. He was also a past Director of Ranken Technical and has been involved in non-partisan political activities.

Mr. Fabick has been active in the St. Louis community for many years and has volunteered his time and energy to many great organizations. He was a member of the Board of Governors of Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and President and Director of the MASTERS organization, which provides financial aid for a state trooper's immediate family if they are killed in the line of duty. He was an avid supporter of his church, including Legatus, an organization of Catholic executives, and was a Director of the Archdiocesan Development Appeal Council. He was also a former member of the Hawthorn Foundation and the DuBourg Society. Mr. Fabick was also a member of the Knights of the Cauliflower Ear and the Missouri Athletic Club.

Mr. Fabick is survived by his wife, Judy Fabick (nee Hampel); their two sons, David (Cristina) and Douglas (Mala) Fabick, and grandchildren: Nicla, Rebecca, John IV, Jack, Ben, Christian, and Hunter. Mr. Fabick is preceded in death by his parents, John Fabick II and Jane Fabick (nee Folkerth), and granddaughter Helen.

Services: Services will be held Wednesday, June 23 at KUTIS CITY CHAPEL (2906 Gravois) at 9:30 am to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (3014 Oregon Ave) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Visitation Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cardinal Glennon Hospital or St. Jude Hospital are appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
23
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
28 Entries
C'est avec tristesse que je viens d'apprendre le décès de mon oncle d'Amérique. Sincères condoléances de la famille FABICK de Porcelette _ FRANCE
Frédéric PEIL_ FABICK FRANCE
Family
November 22, 2021
May the Angels watch over you Harry . You will be missed by all your friends at A Few Men Left . We have posted a page in your memory and all the group in the game have posted messages of condolence to your entire family. We will never forget the kind gentle man you were. Unless we were in a 50 pac map of course. Sleep well brother.
Sean Connolly (Conn)
Friend
September 10, 2021
Judy please know I´m so very sorry for the loss of Harry am praying for all your family for healing your hearts Gods blessings
Renee´ Julius
Friend
July 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family with passing of Harry. I did not meet Harry in person, but with the work he did with our Ancestry it brought us all closer together. Prayers to all the family in this time of loss.
Gary Fabick
Family
July 17, 2021
Our love, thoughts, and prayers to all of the Fabick family. We have many great memories of time spent with Harry and Judy at Hawks Nest, especially turkey dinner nights there and at our house! May God comfort you all at this time.
Roy and Lucille Bowers
Friend
July 1, 2021
I never got to meet Harry but my 3 older sisters did , I was told he was a wonderfull man my deepest condolences
Richard Fabick
Family
June 26, 2021
My deepest prayerful sympathy to the Fabick family on Harry's passing! A grant gentleman and dedicated Community and Catholic leader who will really be missed! My condolences. Sincerely, Max Kaiser, Jr KHS
Max KaiserJr.
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news! Such a pleasure to meet Harry and Judy 2 years ago! Sending our Sincere Condolences to all the family! Thinking of you all!
Fred & Melba Fabick
June 26, 2021
Our sincerest condolences go out the the Fabick family. I was a mechanic at the Fenton location for 30 years, i have always had the utmost respect for the Fabick family and company and was proud to be able to be a part of such a prestigious organization. Harry will be sorely missed, our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Don Marshall
Work
June 25, 2021
Dear Doug, our condoleances and deepest symphaty to you and the Fabick Family.
Marco & Margherita Jannuzzi
Work
June 23, 2021
The Mertens family would like to offer our deepest sympathies. Harry was a fine Catholic gentleman and friend to all.
Mitch Mertens
Work
June 23, 2021
Sending love, prayers and deepest sympathies on the loss of your dear Harry. We share in your grief.
Jane Clayton, Bob & Nicol Moss, Charilie & Kathy Parker
Friend
June 22, 2021
Jane Clayton
June 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the entire Fabick family. I´m thinking Harry and Sam have found a deck of cards by now and are highly engaged in a game of gin rummy. Harry was always there for me when grandpa passed and I will never forget that.
Jeff Budrovich
Work
June 22, 2021
Judy, I´m truly sorry to hear the news. My sympathy and prayers go to you and your family. Harry and you are one of a kind and I´ll always cherish the moments we shared. God Bless
Vince Hayden
Friend
June 22, 2021
While my Father and I both worked for a subsidiary company of Fabick for over twenty years we knew several Fabick family members personally, with Harry being one. I want to express both my gratitude for the time I spent there and also my condolences in this time of loss.
Kevin Moyer
Work
June 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Truely a great man.
Your friends at Million Air St. Louis
Work
June 22, 2021
A wonderful man who really cared about the Fabick Ancestry. I learned so much about about my Fabick family connection thanks to the Fabick Family Reunion. RIP.
Carrie Buelt
Family
June 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our deepest condolences to the Fabick Family, we will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Bloomsdale Excavating
Work
June 22, 2021
So sorry for you,Judy, deepest sympathy to you and family.
Barbara Riley
Friend
June 22, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Eleanor Hall Lasseigne
June 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Fabick family. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Joseph W Roth
Work
June 21, 2021
Our condolences and prayers to the entire Fabick family. It was our sincere pleasure waiting on Harry and his guest throughout the years at the old Busch Stadium and the new one, Suite 55. We will be keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Harry
Suite Emoloyees at Busch Stadium
Work
June 21, 2021
My condolences to all.
Colleen McNeill Rummelhoff
June 21, 2021
CSTK
June 21, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Martha J French
Friend
June 21, 2021
So sorry to hear this Harry was a good longtime friend
Ed Foerstel
Friend
June 21, 2021
Sorry for your lost
Jerry Hitt
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 28 of 28 results