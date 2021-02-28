Murray, Harry M. "Mark" III

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Beloved husband for 47 years of Susan Murray (nee Boettcher); loving father of Harry M. "Mark" (Jennifer) Murray IV; dear grandfather of Cecilia and Margaret Murray; dear son of the late Harry M. "Hal" Jr. and Mary Ann Murray; dear brother of Valerie (the late Phil Haskins), Paul, Stephen (Julie), John, Mary Ann (Peter Harrison) and James (Julie) Murray; dear brother-in-law of Nancy (Joseph) Shelley; dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend to many at Cass Information Systems and golfer and "Dew Buster" at Sunset Country Club.

Services: Memorial Mass Monday, March 1, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Rd. 63123). Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to a charity of one's choice appreciated.

A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.