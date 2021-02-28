Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Harry M. "Mark" Murray III
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Murray, Harry M. "Mark" III

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Beloved husband for 47 years of Susan Murray (nee Boettcher); loving father of Harry M. "Mark" (Jennifer) Murray IV; dear grandfather of Cecilia and Margaret Murray; dear son of the late Harry M. "Hal" Jr. and Mary Ann Murray; dear brother of Valerie (the late Phil Haskins), Paul, Stephen (Julie), John, Mary Ann (Peter Harrison) and James (Julie) Murray; dear brother-in-law of Nancy (Joseph) Shelley; dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend to many at Cass Information Systems and golfer and "Dew Buster" at Sunset Country Club.

Services: Memorial Mass Monday, March 1, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Rd. 63123). Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to a charity of one's choice appreciated.

A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
8866 Pardee Rd, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Jan Lewis( Auntie Jan)
March 5, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Murray family at this time. Dearest Susie, please know that you are always in my thoughts and prayers.
Tammy Evans Brooks
March 1, 2021
I imagine Mark is winning ping pong games above. Long time of not seeing Mark, but my heart breaks for Susie and I know she was loved. Rest easy good buddy. I'm sure you deserve some wonderful times beyond imagination.
Chris Harwood
Friend
March 1, 2021
Condolences to you and your family Steve and Julie. I'm glad he was able to see his Blues win the cup.
Ed Millinger
March 1, 2021
I was always impressed when Mark visited the Cass Columbus office. Even though I met him only a few times, he knew who I was and always made a point to say to hello to everyone whenever he was in Columbus. He will be missed.
Susan Shuter
March 1, 2021
I will never forget Mark meeting me at an Ohio State football tailgate in the middle of November, it was snowing, and frigid cold. Mark was dressed head to toe in a snow suit, including big mittens, and a furry hood (obviously freezing). I handed him a Bloody Mary; he looked at me with a huge smile and said "Buckeye Fans are the craziest and the best". I am very proud to have played a part in turning Mark and his family into Buckeye fans!
Diane Galliers
February 28, 2021
God bless you and your family. You were such an influence on so many people along the way, probably more than you know. It was an adventure, education, pleasure and honor knowing you. You will truly be missed by many. Good bye and Goodspeed.
One of many...
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results