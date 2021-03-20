Stansbury, III, Harry Warren

age 74 passed from this life March 17, 2021. Mr. Stansbury was born July 3, 1946 in St. Louis, MO to the late Harry W. Stansbury, II and Bette Elizabeth Priesmeyer Stansbury. He is survived, daughter; Sara Elizabeth Stansbury, sons; Michael Warren Stansbury, Harry Warren Stansbury, IV, sister; Penny Morrison Clum, seven grandchildren. Funeral services are 1:00pm Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.MemphisFuneralHome.net