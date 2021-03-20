Menu
Harry Warren Stansbury III
FUNERAL HOME
Memphis Funeral Home - Germantown
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN

Stansbury, III, Harry Warren

age 74 passed from this life March 17, 2021. Mr. Stansbury was born July 3, 1946 in St. Louis, MO to the late Harry W. Stansbury, II and Bette Elizabeth Priesmeyer Stansbury. He is survived, daughter; Sara Elizabeth Stansbury, sons; Michael Warren Stansbury, Harry Warren Stansbury, IV, sister; Penny Morrison Clum, seven grandchildren. Funeral services are 1:00pm Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Bartlett. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.MemphisFuneralHome.net


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Memphis Funeral Home - Germantown
3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Memphis Funeral Home - Germantown
3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hal, With fond memories of our high school and college friendship may you Rest In Peace.
Marc Hamilton
March 20, 2021
