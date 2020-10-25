Strothkamp, Sr, Harry William

Harry W. Strothkamp, Sr, 89, died peacefully at home Monday, October 19, 2020 with family at bedside. Harry leaves his loving wife of 65 years, "Toni", Marie A (Graulich), daughter Jean Marie (Kevin) Curry, and sons Dennis (Sheila), Douglas (Pam), Bill (Debbie), Brian (Karen), and Mark (Meg) Strothkamp, 16 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and siblings Ruth Strothkamp, Shirley (Bill) Wyatt, Carol (Don) Betz, and Bob (Fran) Strothkamp. He was preceded in death by his precious son Ricky, parents Harry L .and Florence, sisters Betty and Delores (Brommelsick), and brothers Jerry and William. He was born and raised in Manchester, Missouri, eldest son of Harry L and Florence (Hellman). Attended Eureka High School, a sports athlete in baseball and basketball. Harry was a veteran of the Korean war and frequently rattled off Japanese slang to anyone who would listen. Harry married the love of his life, "Toni" in Creve Coeur on November 12th 1955. March 1956, Harry and his brother Bob opened the Strothkamp Brothers Paint & Decorating Store in Manchester, a well-known family business, working until he retired in his mid 80's. He loved playing sports, coaching his children, and rooting for the Cardinals. He moved his family to the Pacific farm in the early 60's, a devote Catholic he became an active member of St. Bridget's Kildare of Pacific. Harry & Toni along were instrumental in bringing soccer to Pacific, spending tireless weekends to cut and line the fields so his boys could play "the game". As an avid golfer he participated in many tournaments and was known to have a "wicked drive" and formed the annual St. Bridget's Golf Tournament. Harry and Toni chose to spend every Thanksgiving delivering meals to those in need. Member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and a volunteer fireman.

Services: He continued to think of others in death, donating his body to science for education and research. A Catholic Memorial Mass to celebrate Harry's life will be held on Friday November 13th, 11:30 am at St. Bridget Kildare in Pacific. A luncheon will follow mass and all friends and family are encouraged to attend. Memorial gifts are suggested to St. Bridget Kildare Pacific Annual Golf Tournament.