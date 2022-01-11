Menu
Harvey Liebhaber M.D.
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Liebhaber, Harvey, M.D.

on January 5, 2022. Beloved physician, avid pilot and Dearest Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many. Born to Dora and Samuel in Brooklyn, NY, April 24, 1932, Harvey was the youngest of five siblings with whom he was very close, especially after the sudden death of their father in 1939. Harvey first came to St. Louis as a Medical Resident at (then) Barnes Hospital in the 1950's. Upon returning to New York City for further training, he met and married Columbia University Pediatric Resident Despine Coulis. He served as professor of Microbiology, Virology and Infectious Disease at Yale University Medical School until 1972 when He was offered a professorship at Washington University Medical School in St. Louis. Choosing to leave academic medicine in 1978, he started a private practice in University City and Creve Coeur. He was a compassionate and caring Man and had a bedside manner like none other. He served a time as President of the Medical staff at Jewish Hospital St. Louis. His love of flying led him to become an Aviation Medical Examiner. He loved chatting about aviation with his pilots and became close friends with many of them. After his retirement he focused most of his time on his family and his love of opera and gardening. Forever a Brooklyn boy at heart.

He leaves behind his only child, Daughter Catherine (Gary) Bryant, grandchildren Emma, Claire and Samuel Troxell all of St. Louis, and special nephews, Joseph Fingar, and Louis, Steven and Reuven Liebhaber. Thank you to our special friends Lorrie Sarandos, Katrina Allen and Roger Gazey, whose care, love and devotion are much appreciated and will not be forgotten.

Services: Memorial Service Friday, January 14 at 2:00 PM, Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd 63132. Visitation from 1:30 to the start of the service. Masks are Required. The service will be Live Streamed at bergermemorialchapel.com In lieu of flowers, please be kind to the people around you.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
Jan
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
paw paw, I already miss you so much and it's only been 3 weeks. I miss hearing your bellowing voice exclaiming "Em!!" any time I came to visit or called. I will always cherish the memories we made together when I was a little girl and your words of advice as I got older. You always reminded me the most important thing was my happiness. I looked up to you and wanted to achieve the same success you did in your life. I'm so grateful you were able to see me make it for myself and start my career and life as an adult. I love you, paw paw.
Emma Troxell
Family
January 24, 2022
Dr. Liebhaber was our gold standard: a doctor unlike any other, a human being of unsurpassed kindness. We cherished every moment in his presence. We learned from him, looked up to him, and loved him. We never had a doctor like him before becoming patients. We will never, ever have one like him again. It was our great honor to have been the recipients of his incomparable care.
Bob and Lynn Barth
January 14, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Dr. Liebhaber's family. I worked at Jewish Hospital. Dr. Liebhaber was one of the kindest and caring doctors I knew. He was an excellent doctor. I enjoyed working with him.
Barbara J Crofton
Work
January 12, 2022
We have been blessed to have Harvey serve as our physician for over twenty years. He also served as a Senior Aviation Medical Examiner for our family. Harvey was a true professional - also a mentor and consultant, but most of all a true friend. He was a fine aviator and loved flying. We will miss his quick wit, his caring smile, and his confident handshake. Harvey, may you always have Blue Skies and Tailwinds. George and Mary Jane
George and Mary Jane Alexander
Friend
January 12, 2022
Harvey has been such a constant in my life. We have supported each other through so many life events in the past 24 years. I always cared for his home as if it were my own and he showed me such love and friendship. He truly was one of my biggest fans and always showed me so much kindness. I will miss him m so much, can't imagine Wednesday's without him
Lorrie Sarandos
January 12, 2022
I've known Harvey for over 40 years as my AME, fellow pilot and Bonanza owner, and most of all, my friend. He will always be remembered as a kind and gentile man who had a smile and a kind word for everyone..
Ron Reese
January 12, 2022
He was a very caring and compassionate man. Peace to the family.she
Susan Clifford
January 12, 2022
Uncle Buddy was a constant guiding light for me throughout my life. An inspiration for my love of science, a role model for me as a physician, a lover of the arts who shared with me and led me to appreciate so much of what makes life worth living. He was always there for me when I needed support, a kind and attentive listener, and a source of sanity and compassion in a turbulent world. To this day I recall all the times he was there for me and i hope that in some small way I was able to reciprocate. Rest In Peace Uncle Buddy and know that you are loved. Steve
Steve Liebhaber
Family
January 11, 2022
Uncle Buddy - you were so loved and admired. I always looked up to you - your sense of humor, honesty, warmth were always available to those of us lucky enough to be in your orbit. Your loss leaves a hole in my heart! with love and admiration, your nephew Lou
Lou Liebhaber
Family
January 11, 2022
Blessings to the family and friends that loved the Doctor. He was my mother and my physician until he retired. I have always held him in high regard and although my times spent with him were brief compared to the time I would have loved to spend he has always been my gold standard for a Doctor. He gave me advise and left me with many words of wisdom that I share with my clients on a regular basis. I wish my children could have met him and experienced his magic as a man a mentor and and gentle loving soul. I always considered him my friend. Thanks for the golden times spent Doc and please know you touched another life in a very powerful way. You were a man among men!
Steven Brunk MA LPC Mental Health Therapist
Work
January 11, 2022
