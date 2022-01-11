Liebhaber, Harvey, M.D.

on January 5, 2022. Beloved physician, avid pilot and Dearest Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many. Born to Dora and Samuel in Brooklyn, NY, April 24, 1932, Harvey was the youngest of five siblings with whom he was very close, especially after the sudden death of their father in 1939. Harvey first came to St. Louis as a Medical Resident at (then) Barnes Hospital in the 1950's. Upon returning to New York City for further training, he met and married Columbia University Pediatric Resident Despine Coulis. He served as professor of Microbiology, Virology and Infectious Disease at Yale University Medical School until 1972 when He was offered a professorship at Washington University Medical School in St. Louis. Choosing to leave academic medicine in 1978, he started a private practice in University City and Creve Coeur. He was a compassionate and caring Man and had a bedside manner like none other. He served a time as President of the Medical staff at Jewish Hospital St. Louis. His love of flying led him to become an Aviation Medical Examiner. He loved chatting about aviation with his pilots and became close friends with many of them. After his retirement he focused most of his time on his family and his love of opera and gardening. Forever a Brooklyn boy at heart.

He leaves behind his only child, Daughter Catherine (Gary) Bryant, grandchildren Emma, Claire and Samuel Troxell all of St. Louis, and special nephews, Joseph Fingar, and Louis, Steven and Reuven Liebhaber. Thank you to our special friends Lorrie Sarandos, Katrina Allen and Roger Gazey, whose care, love and devotion are much appreciated and will not be forgotten.

Services: Memorial Service Friday, January 14 at 2:00 PM, Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd 63132. Visitation from 1:30 to the start of the service. Masks are Required. The service will be Live Streamed at bergermemorialchapel.com In lieu of flowers, please be kind to the people around you.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE