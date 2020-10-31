Knobelock, Hattie

On October 28,2020, Hattie, 102 of Overland, went to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 79 years, Harry, her daughter, Jeri Wright, and great-grandson, Cory Arnold. She was a loving mother and grandmother, also a true friend to many. Hattie loved to share her stories of growing up on the farm. She is survived by her beloved son Kenneth, his wife, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Hattie would rather give than receive so in lieu of funeral services, those who desire may make a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The family would like to wish a special thank you to BJC Hospice Nurse, Flora Badra. www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com