Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hattie Knobelock

Knobelock, Hattie

On October 28,2020, Hattie, 102 of Overland, went to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 79 years, Harry, her daughter, Jeri Wright, and great-grandson, Cory Arnold. She was a loving mother and grandmother, also a true friend to many. Hattie loved to share her stories of growing up on the farm. She is survived by her beloved son Kenneth, his wife, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Hattie would rather give than receive so in lieu of funeral services, those who desire may make a donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children. The family would like to wish a special thank you to BJC Hospice Nurse, Flora Badra. www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.