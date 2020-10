Noyes, Hazel Jane

(nee Abeln) on Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Col. Francis Noyes. Dear mother of Max (Pam) Noyes and the late Daniel Noyes. Dear sister of Richard (Dorothy) Abeln, Betty (Jack) Bushschacher, the late John Abeln, and the late Margaret Griebel. Dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to many.

Service Private. Memorial

contributions may be made to the Lutheran Hour Ministries (lhm.org). www.boppchapel.com