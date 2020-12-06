Remembering back to my childhood, when Uncle Bruce and Aunt Hedy would come to Grandmom and Grandpop’s on West 11th Ave in Conshy. Having my 5 cousins visit the 7 of us and then later on be joined by 2 other cousins. A family picnic maybe a trip to Montco park or a day to the shore for all the brothers to get together. Family pictures and lots of fun for all the kids boys or girls Mays even a ride on the rope swing in the yard. Those summer get together were a lot of fun. I will miss you and always keep you in my prayers sending Love Dave Frankenfield Jr from West Conshohocken

Dave Frankenfield Family December 2, 2020