HEDY AND BRUCE WERE FOR YEARS NEXT DOOR NEIGHBORS OF MY DAUGHTER JEAN RAKEY ON MONTICELLO DRIVE IN CLAYMONT. MY WIFE SHIRLEY AND I ENJOYED MEETING AND TALKING WITH THE ALWAYS FRIENDLY TWO OF THEM ON VISITS THERE. CONDOLENCES FROM OUR FAMILY TO THE FAMILY OF THIS REMARKABLE, TALENTED LADY. WHAT A NICE PHOTO.
DON RAKEY
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
Brenda sorry to hear about your Mother. She must’ve been an amazing woman, reading about her history. I’m sure she was so proud of you all and Meg and I wish you peace. Sincerely.
Pat and Meg Miller
Friend
December 5, 2020
I enjoyed talking with her when she came to play bridge at the Pointe
Kathy Beffa
Friend
December 4, 2020
I have known Elaine for many years. Elaine is a true living example of her wonderful mother and how she raised her children. I never met Hedy but she sounds like an awesome human being. The world is a little wonderful now that she is gone.
Tina Senones
Friend
December 4, 2020
I grew up with Hedy Jr and being around the entire family since childhood, my sympathies to all. I have so many fond memories of Hedy Sr, what a great lady and will be missed by all. There was never a time that Hedy Sr didn't have a smile or her face and eager to tell you a joke. I can still see Hedy Sr in the kitchen on Monticello cooking us a tray of pizza snacks.
LinDea Gregory
Friend
December 4, 2020
We spent many happy times together with our ceramic projects. It was Hedy who started our 3-day acting career in the movie, "The Dreamer." We had a lot of fun together. Hedy was a truly good friend and we will miss her very much! Condolences are extended to her beautiful family.
Carole [and Frank] Masotto
Friend
December 3, 2020
A great neighbor and baseball Mom. She was a friend and was loved by many in our community.
Mark Stone
Friend
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of my friend and neighbor. Hedy was successful and accomplished in so many areas of life. She will be missed and remembered for a life we’ll lived
Peggy Swing
Friend
December 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I was in her bridge group. Whenever she had brodge at her house, you knew that there would be plenty of sweets (even though she couldn't have any). Hedy was a very special lady. Lots of laughs.
Brenda Lessel
Friend
December 2, 2020
Deepest Condolences to Elaine and the entire family. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Nouvelle Helmick
Coworker
December 2, 2020
Elaine, so sorry to hear about you losing your Mom. Will be thinking about you and your extended family.
Bob Howe
Friend
December 2, 2020
Thank you for good friendship in Oklahoma ❤
Karin Vatten
Friend
December 2, 2020
Remembering back to my childhood, when Uncle Bruce and Aunt Hedy would come to Grandmom and Grandpop’s on West 11th Ave in Conshy. Having my 5 cousins visit the 7 of us and then later on be joined by 2 other cousins. A family picnic maybe a trip to Montco park or a day to the shore for all the brothers to get together. Family pictures and lots of fun for all the kids boys or girls Mays even a ride on the rope swing in the yard. Those summer get together were a lot of fun. I will miss you and always keep you in my prayers sending Love Dave Frankenfield Jr from West Conshohocken
Dave Frankenfield
Family
December 2, 2020
I will miss you Hedy. I enjoyed being your favorite server over the years. I'm very lucky to have met you, you had brightened up my days. I always enjoyed waiting on you and your family and y'all came in. You'd always make me laugh. I'm so lucky that I have memories of you. I've enjoyed your company and your family over the years.
Angel Brule
Friend
December 1, 2020
Hed, Carl, Brenda, Elaine, and Bruce my heart is broken for you! Your mom had a great life and you all took such good care of her. She'll really be missed,
Lauren Lockton
December 1, 2020
What a wonderful, sweet lady. So sorry for the loss to your family. Remember she is now in a much better place.
Carol Garven
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
I loved that your mom lived up the street from us for the last few years. We would wave as we passed by or snap a picture of her window and send to Brenda as we sat out on the patio at Mia Sorella. What a talented and funny lady. I know she will be dearly missed. Sending love to all of you.
Lisa Lacroix
Friend
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. She was a beautiful woman who was always smiling.
Denise Kempf
Friend
December 1, 2020
May the family find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Sherri Pearse
Friend
December 1, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I hope you can take comfort that she is somewhere so much better.
Katy Mills
Friend
December 1, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Praying for your family during this difficult time
Jill Dean
Friend
December 1, 2020
What a wonderful mom. She sent the best care packages to Brenda that I would help her enjoy. Ohhh and the visits with her parakeet.
Michele Orpin
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.
Nancy Nowak Utech
Friend
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry for your loss.