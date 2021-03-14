Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Emken

Emken, Helen

of Wentzville, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021. Born the daughter of Joseph C. Cissell and Marie Evans Cole on July 11, 1928 in Perryville, MO. Helen was the cherished wife of the late Joseph Emken; dear sister of Mary Ellen Kerner, and Clark (Paulette) Cole; loving aunt of Ryan (Teresa) Kerner, Ross (Mimi) Kerner, Lindsey (Bryan) Byrne, Danny Maronie, and Heather (Daniel)Tarantino; devoted great aunt of Morgan and Drew Kerner, Hadley Kerner, Evan and Kaitlin Byrne, Bailey Maronie, and Isabelle Tarantino.

Helen's 92 years were blessed with family and friendship. The family will gather to celebrate her life this summer.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.