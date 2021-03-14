Emken, Helen

of Wentzville, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021. Born the daughter of Joseph C. Cissell and Marie Evans Cole on July 11, 1928 in Perryville, MO. Helen was the cherished wife of the late Joseph Emken; dear sister of Mary Ellen Kerner, and Clark (Paulette) Cole; loving aunt of Ryan (Teresa) Kerner, Ross (Mimi) Kerner, Lindsey (Bryan) Byrne, Danny Maronie, and Heather (Daniel)Tarantino; devoted great aunt of Morgan and Drew Kerner, Hadley Kerner, Evan and Kaitlin Byrne, Bailey Maronie, and Isabelle Tarantino.

Helen's 92 years were blessed with family and friendship. The family will gather to celebrate her life this summer.