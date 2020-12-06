Menu
Helen Faye Greenwalt

Greenwalt, Helen Faye

(nee Myers), Entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Clyde R. Greenwalt; loving mother of Warren R. (Pat) Greenwalt and Jill Marie (Pete) Brown and the late Darren J. Greenwalt; cherished grandma of Andrew (Adrienne), Paula (Joseph), Tricia (Jason), Ben (Eva), Matthew, Cody and Nathan; great-grandma of 9; dearest daughter of the late Jasper Cleveland and Harriet Isabelle Myers of Kitzmiller, Maryland; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, beloved mom to her Corgis and cats, and friend to many.

Helen Faye was a Maryland farm girl who married her beloved Naval Officer Clyde Roger. She was the heart and soul of her family and will continue to touch the lives of all who knew her. Contributions to a local shelter or a charity of your choice appreciated. A Kutis South County service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
