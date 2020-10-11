Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen M. Mika
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1925
DIED
October 8, 2020

Mika, Helen M.

(nee Spruss) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin S. Mika; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steven (Janet) Mika, Timothy (Priscilla) Mika, Constance (Robert) Molloy and Anthony (Kristen Jacobson) Mika; loving grandmother of Kathryn (Michael) Graham, Kristin (John) Frisch, Steven (Jen) Mika, Jr., Christopher (Hilary) Mika, the late Douglas Mika, Emily (Christopher) Huvelle, Sharon (John Paul) Williams, Gregory Mika, the late Margaret Molloy, Anne Molloy and Catherine Molloy; loving great-grandmother of Billie, Ava and Jayce Graham, Molly and Charles Frisch, Morgan Mika and Joseph and Peter Williams; dear sister of the late Doris Fridley; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Helen was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, the Philharmonic Chorus in Evansville, IN and active member of St. Monica Parish. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed music and loved family and friends. She will be missed by all.

Services: Private family services were held with burial at St. Monica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
We loved Helen and enjoyed her humor. She will be missed
Lew and Marlene Newmark
Friend
October 10, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs to all of the Mika family.
Debbie and Bob Herrmann
Friend
October 9, 2020
Our condolences to all the Mika family. She was always an interesting person to chat with. A WWII girl she used to love to talk WWII memories with Janettes mother, both husband's being assigned to Navy LSTS. She is in our prayers.
Jack & Janette Molloy
Friend
October 9, 2020
Helen was such a sweet, wonderful woman. She will be sorely missed. We enjoyed having her as our neighbor for many years. Our deepest and sincere condolences to the family.
Penny and Mike Isenmann
Friend
October 9, 2020
Helen was a great neighbor for over 40 years. We went to the same church and when she could no longer drive I would take her to church on Sunday and confession at Easter time. When I told her I hadn’t been to confession in many many years she shamed me into going, LOL. When we both got out of confession I related my story of my confession and she related her story to me. She said she always sat in the back pew and when the service was finished she would be the first in line to see Father Brennan. When she walked into the confessional Father Brennan said, “Helen, what are you doing here? What could you possibly have done at the age of 90?” She never did tell me the rest of the story of what she did do that she needed to go to confession. :-)
Helen was a blessing to all of her neighbors and we have missed her ever since she left our neighborhood, but she never left our hearts and minds. Go with God Helen!
Love,
Cindy Harpel
Cindy Harpel
Neighbor
October 9, 2020