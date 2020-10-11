Mika, Helen M.

(nee Spruss) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin S. Mika; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steven (Janet) Mika, Timothy (Priscilla) Mika, Constance (Robert) Molloy and Anthony (Kristen Jacobson) Mika; loving grandmother of Kathryn (Michael) Graham, Kristin (John) Frisch, Steven (Jen) Mika, Jr., Christopher (Hilary) Mika, the late Douglas Mika, Emily (Christopher) Huvelle, Sharon (John Paul) Williams, Gregory Mika, the late Margaret Molloy, Anne Molloy and Catherine Molloy; loving great-grandmother of Billie, Ava and Jayce Graham, Molly and Charles Frisch, Morgan Mika and Joseph and Peter Williams; dear sister of the late Doris Fridley; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Helen was a member of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, the Philharmonic Chorus in Evansville, IN and active member of St. Monica Parish. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed music and loved family and friends. She will be missed by all.

Services: Private family services were held with burial at St. Monica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

