Helen Margaret Miano

Miano, Helen Margaret

Passed away fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church,

on November 19, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Miano; mother of Joy (Ken) DeNeal, Anthony (Sheila) , Tim, Mik, Jo, Jeannie (Chris) Matteson, Jill (Bill) Hohmeier, June James and Chris; grandmother of Nikki, Amy Giovanni, Julianna, Dawn, Nick, Timmy, Sam, Sally, Zak, Heather, Maria, Jeff, Jared, Kristin, Danielle, William, Ryan, Patrick and Katherine; great-grandmother of 26; Preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law; dear aunt and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Foodbank of your choice.

Services: Private family Mass, Celebration of Life at a later date.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
