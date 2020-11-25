Miano, Helen Margaret

Passed away fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church,

on November 19, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Miano; mother of Joy (Ken) DeNeal, Anthony (Sheila) , Tim, Mik, Jo, Jeannie (Chris) Matteson, Jill (Bill) Hohmeier, June James and Chris; grandmother of Nikki, Amy Giovanni, Julianna, Dawn, Nick, Timmy, Sam, Sally, Zak, Heather, Maria, Jeff, Jared, Kristin, Danielle, William, Ryan, Patrick and Katherine; great-grandmother of 26; Preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law; dear aunt and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Foodbank of your choice.

Services: Private family Mass, Celebration of Life at a later date.