Odehnal, Helen Marie

(nee Wood), 10/22/29-1/12/2020 Helen Odehnal passed peacefully Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at Manor Grove in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was born to Chesley and Opal (Welch) Wood in Granite City, Illinois. Helen grew up and lived in St. Louis, MO.

Helen met Stanley Odehnal at a Frankie Laine concert! The two of them married and enjoyed their life together. The Smokey Mountains and the Kentucky Lake area were their vacation favorites. Helen enjoyed family and extended family around her table for meals. She was an avid exercise class participant.

She was preceded in death by husband, Stanley, her parents, and sons-in-law Orville Turgeon and Gerald Ramsey, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and one nephew.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Carol (Ron) Howitt of Overland Park, KS and Peggy Ramsey of St. Louis, MO.

She adored her grandchildren, Shannon Turgeon, Julie (Matt) Thompson, Gerald (Leslie) Ramsey, Steven (Lindsey) Ramsey,

John (Anne) Howitt. Great Grandchildren, Emma Ramsey, Ryan and Jackson Ramsey, Hannah and Haley Styczykowski, Andrew and Lauren Howitt, Grace and Ava Thompson...along with a brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

"Until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand."

Services: Private services will be held. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.