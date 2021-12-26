Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen E. Sasse
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Sasse, Helen E. (Woodruff)

May 3, 1939 – Dec. 21, 2021. Helen Sasse (Woodruff), loving wife, proud mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Dec. 21, 2021. She was 82. Helen's passions started and ended with taking care of young children, but always allowing time to enjoy her strong loyalty to her home-town St. Louis Cardinals. She was born May 3, 1939, the youngest of ten children to Sophia (Schwartz) & Emry Woodruff in Southwest St. Louis County, fortuitously close to the Concordia Lutheran Seminary. She attended Lutheran High Central, enjoying using her height and skills to play on the varsity volleyball and softball teams. She then followed along the same path of four of her older sisters, first securing a job at the Seminary, and then falling in love with one of the students.

She married that student, Alvin (Al) Sasse in 1961, moved to the suburbs of Chicago, IL to start a parish with him, and they eventually raised four children, the first three born in Elmhurst, IL., the last in St. Louis, MO., where Helen and Al spent the rest of her life, celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Her family's early years revolved in and around the congregation's activities. Helen embraced the role of a pastor's wife. Her true strength and deepest loyalty came from her strong faith and the knowledge that heaven would welcome her when her time came. After enduring numerous health issues, she was ready to meet her Lord in peace.

Through the years, Helen provided child care to some of the neighbor's children, while juggling her kids' school activities - sports, concerts, projects - as well as big holiday celebrations with many of her siblings, nieces and nephews and an annual trip to Lake Okoboji, Iowa, where other siblings and their families would join for occasional family reunions. They needed a lot of cabins during those years.

Eventually Helen and Al would come to enjoy 12 grandchildren (eight girls and four boys) and as they grew up, Helen doted on them, but her true joy in life came from taking care of babies and toddlers. Helen held numerous child care positions - though she would call them extended family time - until her poor health stopped her, only in very recent years. She would care about those kids just like she would her own grandchildren and lived for the moments of play and (shared) learning.

In recent years, Helen has also found enthusiasm for another hometown professional sports team, the St. Louis Blues and extended her Cardinal loyalties to them as well. (She assured all that it had nothing to do with their winning the Stanley Cup.)

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and five sisters and grandson, Andrew. She is survived by sisters Emerald Schoepp and Doris Collison and by husband Al, children Art, Sharon (Silleck, and husband Jeffrey), Paul, and Dan (wife Anne Brafford), and 11 grandchildren including Gabrielle, Alex, Hailey, Tim, Olivia, Joel, Lilly, Sophie, Caroline, Annemarie, & MJ, and many more extended family and friends who loved her dearly.

Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, Missouri , 63123 on December 29 at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and funeral services will follow the next day in the chapel at Laclede Groves, 723 S Laclede Station Rd, St. Louis, MO 63119 at 10:30 a.m. Please note, masks will be required.

Helen will be laid to rest next to her parents at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family asks that you send donations in memory of Helen Sasse to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Laclede Groves
723 S Laclede Station Rd, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family of Helen Sasse whom I remember as a fellow classmate at LHS. She was always a cheerful soul, super friendly, a genuine kindness about her, always willing to lend a hand where needed. May her soul rest in peace, and may eternal light shine upon her.
Joel Kettner
December 28, 2021
Woody was a special , special person! Sending love and sympathy to Al and the family.
Carlene Fullerton
School
December 28, 2021
Love, Rosalind
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results