Schulte (Trapp), Helen Louise

Helen Louise (Trapp) Schulte was born one of 7 children of Peter and Wilhemina Trapp in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. She passed peacefully in the early hours of May 31, 2021 with her children by her side in Springfield, MO. She is predeceased by Joseph Anthony Schulte, her husband of 56 years and by her daughter, Christine Louise. She is survived by 6 children (Mary, Jean, Joe, John, Theresa and Paul) and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and her sister Dolores (Trapp) Batcke. Helen was a woman of strong faith and lived her life in the belief of Christian charity. She was a nurse before devoting herself to her family. Later in life she was a dedicated volunteer to those in need. She will be missed, but her family takes solace in knowing she is at peace.

Services: A private family service will be held. A Roman Catholic Mass will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities in her name.