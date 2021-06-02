Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Louise Schulte
FUNERAL HOME
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO

Schulte (Trapp), Helen Louise

Helen Louise (Trapp) Schulte was born one of 7 children of Peter and Wilhemina Trapp in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. She passed peacefully in the early hours of May 31, 2021 with her children by her side in Springfield, MO. She is predeceased by Joseph Anthony Schulte, her husband of 56 years and by her daughter, Christine Louise. She is survived by 6 children (Mary, Jean, Joe, John, Theresa and Paul) and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and her sister Dolores (Trapp) Batcke. Helen was a woman of strong faith and lived her life in the belief of Christian charity. She was a nurse before devoting herself to her family. Later in life she was a dedicated volunteer to those in need. She will be missed, but her family takes solace in knowing she is at peace.

Services: A private family service will be held. A Roman Catholic Mass will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities in her name.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Meadors Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mary, mother (Wanda Collins) told me that Helen had passed. Mom and Dad both really enjoyed your sweet mother and she was such a comfort to Mother after Dad passed. She will be so missed. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. It was such a blessing to get to know Helen.
Lisa Wakefield
Acquaintance
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results