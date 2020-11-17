Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Theresa Stafford

Stafford, Helen Theresa

(nee Nitczynski), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jim L. Stafford of 61 years; dearest mother of Christine "Chris" Tesson, James "Jim" Stafford and Patricia Sharpmack; dear grandmother of April Tesson and Ryan Sharpmack; great-grandmother of Savannah, Brianna Conway and Connor Oblien; sister of the late Joe and Leo Nitczynski; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Helen enjoyed bowling and scrapbooking.

Services: Funeral Thursday, November 19, 10:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. to St. Norbert Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd. for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO 63031
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Norbert Church
16455 New Halls Ferry Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.