Stafford, Helen Theresa

(nee Nitczynski), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jim L. Stafford of 61 years; dearest mother of Christine "Chris" Tesson, James "Jim" Stafford and Patricia Sharpmack; dear grandmother of April Tesson and Ryan Sharpmack; great-grandmother of Savannah, Brianna Conway and Connor Oblien; sister of the late Joe and Leo Nitczynski; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Helen enjoyed bowling and scrapbooking.

Services: Funeral Thursday, November 19, 10:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. to St. Norbert Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd. for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.