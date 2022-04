Zwilling, Helen Mae

(nee McDonough) left peacefully on March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late George "Gus" Zwilling; loving mother of Ken (Wesley), Martin (Eileen), Theresa Phillips, Marilyn (the late Joe) Callahan and Laura (Dave) Zwilling; grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 17; our loving aunt and friend to many.

Services: Private visitation and burial were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Backstoppers appreciated. A Kutis South County Service.