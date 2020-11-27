Frederick, Henrietta B. "Putz"

(nee Schuchardt) on Fri, 11/20 at the age of 91, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. "Fred" Frederick; dear mother of Frank (Susan), Michael (Lisa) & Joseph Frederick, Lore (Thom) Gross, Jennie (Drew) Dressler, & Mary Rose (Craig) Kennedy; dear grandmother of Matthew (Kara Clark), Mark (Dana), Michael L. (Grace), and Macklin Frederick, Hannah Rose (Brian) Luntsford, Jonathan Frederick, Georgia (Sam) Rheinhardt, Ella Gross, Kate & Mary Dressler, David & Sean Kennedy; great grandma to Oliver & Lillian Frederick & Calvin Rheinhardt; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, & dear friend to many. Memorials to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services.

Services: Private. See Ziegenhein website for livestreaming information. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.