Shine, Henrietta "Hank" Sue

(nee Shapiro), born May 10, 1942, in St. Louis, MO and passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the age of 79.

Henrietta married Joseph Shine on Friday, April 13, 1957. Daughter of Ben and Jean Shapiro. Mother of Kevin (Julie), Patrick (Susan), Thomas (Tina), and Christopher (Christine). She was a loving grandparent to 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Baue Cave Springs. Memorials to Animal Shelter of your choice or Lupus Foundation of America. Visit Baue.com

