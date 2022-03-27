Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henrietta Sue "Hank" Shine
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Shine, Henrietta "Hank" Sue

(nee Shapiro), born May 10, 1942, in St. Louis, MO and passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the age of 79.

Henrietta married Joseph Shine on Friday, April 13, 1957. Daughter of Ben and Jean Shapiro. Mother of Kevin (Julie), Patrick (Susan), Thomas (Tina), and Christopher (Christine). She was a loving grandparent to 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Baue Cave Springs. Memorials to Animal Shelter of your choice or Lupus Foundation of America. Visit Baue.com

Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask and social distancing policies.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.