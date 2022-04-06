Free, Henry James

Monday, April 4, 2022. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Pat" Free (nee Raines); dearest father of Hank (Lisa) Free and Rene (Jeff) Crosswhite; dear grandfather of Jennifer, Christine, Emily, Meagan, Elizabeth and Kyle; brother of Margie and the late Marilyn and Ann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. at St. Cletus Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles 63301. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities.