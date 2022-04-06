Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry James Free

Free, Henry James

Monday, April 4, 2022. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Pat" Free (nee Raines); dearest father of Hank (Lisa) Free and Rene (Jeff) Crosswhite; dear grandfather of Jennifer, Christine, Emily, Meagan, Elizabeth and Kyle; brother of Margie and the late Marilyn and Ann; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. at St. Cletus Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles 63301. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.