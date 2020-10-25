Mitchell, Henry N.

86 on Fri., Oct. 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mitchell (nee Elwell). Loving father of Jeffrey (the late Toni) Mitchell and Matthew (Emily) Mitchell. Step-father of Elizabeth Blase and William Mitchell. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late Alex Mitchell, Ruth Sheldon and Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell. Our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial gathering Thurs., 10/29 from 9-10am. at Jay B. Smith FH, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO. Memorial service 10am. Int. Chapel Hill Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society of MO, preferred.