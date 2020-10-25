Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Henry N. Mitchell

Mitchell, Henry N.

86 on Fri., Oct. 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mitchell (nee Elwell). Loving father of Jeffrey (the late Toni) Mitchell and Matthew (Emily) Mitchell. Step-father of Elizabeth Blase and William Mitchell. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late Alex Mitchell, Ruth Sheldon and Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell. Our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial gathering Thurs., 10/29 from 9-10am. at Jay B. Smith FH, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO. Memorial service 10am. Int. Chapel Hill Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society of MO, preferred.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Memorial Gathering
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive, Fenton, MO 63026
Oct
29
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive, Fenton, MO 63026
Funeral services provided by:
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.