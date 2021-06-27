Menu
Henry Albert Rellstab
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Rellstab, Henry Albert

1937-2021. Henry Albert "Al" Rellstab passed away at his home on June 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry A Rellstab, Sr., Grace Dewes Rellstab, and brother Charles.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 57 yrs., his sons Scott and Brian (Tania), and grandchildren Jessica, Jake, and Julia.

He was an alumnus of Barat Hall, Resurrection, St. Mary's H.S. and St. Louis Univ.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tues., June 29, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Webster Groves. See BoppChapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
