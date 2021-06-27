Rellstab, Henry Albert

1937-2021. Henry Albert "Al" Rellstab passed away at his home on June 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry A Rellstab, Sr., Grace Dewes Rellstab, and brother Charles.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, of 57 yrs., his sons Scott and Brian (Tania), and grandchildren Jessica, Jake, and Julia.

He was an alumnus of Barat Hall, Resurrection, St. Mary's H.S. and St. Louis Univ.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tues., June 29, 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Webster Groves. See BoppChapel.com