Herb Mueller
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Mueller, Herb

Entered into rest on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 88.

Beloved uncle of Len (Coleen) Shields and Jan (Ken) Schneider. Dear great uncle of Angie (Zach) Beaver, Brad Schneider, Cory Schneider and Dave (Erika) Shields and friend.

Herb was a lifetime member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church and helped with the food pantry. He enjoyed weekly lunches with friends and playing liars poker. He had a fantastic sense of humor and was a stranger to no one.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Services: Visitation, Wed., March 23rd from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis (63116). Funeral Thurs., March 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Trinity Lutheran Church, 517 Koeln Ave. (63111). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St., MO
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Trinity Lutheran Church
7404 Vermont Avenue, St., MO
Jan and Len, I am so sorry to hear about Herb´s passing. I spoke to him a few weeks ago and he was having a lot of problems. I apologize for not being able to attend the service but my thoughts and prayers are with you. I know that Herb is with Jesus now and nothing is better than that. Once again, me deepest condolences to you all.
Dale Mueller
Family
March 23, 2022
