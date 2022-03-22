Mueller, Herb

Entered into rest on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 88.

Beloved uncle of Len (Coleen) Shields and Jan (Ken) Schneider. Dear great uncle of Angie (Zach) Beaver, Brad Schneider, Cory Schneider and Dave (Erika) Shields and friend.

Herb was a lifetime member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church and helped with the food pantry. He enjoyed weekly lunches with friends and playing liars poker. He had a fantastic sense of humor and was a stranger to no one.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Services: Visitation, Wed., March 23rd from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis (63116). Funeral Thurs., March 24th at 10 a.m. at St. Trinity Lutheran Church, 517 Koeln Ave. (63111). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.