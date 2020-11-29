Pearson, Herby O., Jr.

Into the arms of the Lord, Mon., Nov. 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara J. Pearson (nee Elgin); cherished father and father-in-law of Christina (Jeff) Fritts and the late Herby O. Pearson, III; beloved grandfather of Heather Marie Pearson, Meghan Lynne Pearson, Alison Olga Marie Fritts, Christopher Jeffrey Daniel Fritts; dearest great-grandpa of Tricia Joy Pearson. Our dear brother, brother-in-law uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Pearson was a research engineer who designed automobile parts and was awarded 3 patents for his designs. Herby was an avid golfer.

Services: Funeral Service Tues., Dec 1, 11:30 am at BUCHHOLZ MORTUARY WEST, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson Rd) Chesterfield, MO 63017. Memorials in Herby's memory may be made to Covenant House, 2727 Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63113. Online guestbook at www.buchholzmortuary.com. VISITATION MON., NOV. 30, 5 PM to 8 PM.