Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Herman C. "Bud" Humiston

Humiston, Herman C. "Bud"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Humiston (nee Bailey); dear father of the late Matthew Humiston; dear step-father of Stacy (John) Schicker, Scott Couch and Stephanie Couch; dear grandfather of Alec, Benjamin and Samuel Schicker, Bailey Couch and Grace Potter; dear son of the late Harriet (nee Jones) and Herman Humiston; dear brother of the late James (Joanne) and Lawrence Humiston; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bud received the Bronze Star Medal for Gallantry In Action near the Cambodian border in Vietnam.

Services: Visitation at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church Wed., Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis VA Medical Center appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church
Oct
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.