Humiston, Herman C. "Bud"

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Humiston (nee Bailey); dear father of the late Matthew Humiston; dear step-father of Stacy (John) Schicker, Scott Couch and Stephanie Couch; dear grandfather of Alec, Benjamin and Samuel Schicker, Bailey Couch and Grace Potter; dear son of the late Harriet (nee Jones) and Herman Humiston; dear brother of the late James (Joanne) and Lawrence Humiston; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Bud received the Bronze Star Medal for Gallantry In Action near the Cambodian border in Vietnam.

Services: Visitation at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church Wed., Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis VA Medical Center appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.