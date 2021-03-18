Menu
Herman J. Ponder Jr.
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Ponder, Herman J. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Marie Ponder (nee Pingel); dearest father of Brian (Debbie), Larry, Keith, (Mary), Mary (Ken) Moore and Mark (Toni) Ponder; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, March 20, 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Park- wood Lane, Maryland Heights. Mr. Ponder donated, his remains to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Habitat for Humanity. www.colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights), MO
Mar
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln. (Maryland Heights), MO
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
Our thoughts and prayers go out for your family.
Michael Holmes
Coworker
March 19, 2021
