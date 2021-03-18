Ponder, Herman J. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Marie Ponder (nee Pingel); dearest father of Brian (Debbie), Larry, Keith, (Mary), Mary (Ken) Moore and Mark (Toni) Ponder; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, March 20, 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Park- wood Lane, Maryland Heights. Mr. Ponder donated, his remains to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Habitat for Humanity. www.colliersfuneralhome.com