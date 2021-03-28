Menu
Herman H. Woodcock
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Woodcock, Herman H.

of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Woodcock (nee Atzenweiler) for 56 years. Dear father of Michele (Doug) Marren and Gary (Gloria) Woodcock. Loving grandfather of Anna and Lauren Marren, James and Christopher Woodcock. Brother of Lora Balmer and Linda Moore. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Herman was born in Emporia, Kansas on March 12, 1935 to Herbert and Lorene Woodcock (nee Barnes). He graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in Kansas City in 1953. He attended MIT for one year to study engineering but switched majors to accounting and graduated from the University of Kansas with a Masters degree in Accounting. He was a CPA and worked for several public accounting firms and Avon Products in Kansas City. Herman and family moved to St. Louis in 1974 as he accepted the position of Controller at J.S. Alberici Construction Co., he served in that role for 24 years before retiring in 1998. Herman and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling and he especially loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed!

Services: A private family service will be held. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. If desired, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
6 Entries
Oh Mary Ann, I am so very sorry to hear about Herman. Just hope he did not suffer at all at the end. We will have to have a glass of wine to toast his memory.
Evelyn Stecher
March 28, 2021
Mr. Woodcock used to drive me to Parkway North High School in the morning on his way to work. He was a man who valued being on time. He wasn't rattled when I would lollygag walking out to the car every morning. I appreciate how he was so patient. My condolences to Michele and the rest of her family.
Amy Kohl
Friend
March 28, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. We will remember your family in our prayers.
Tom & Pat Arett
Friend
March 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Mary Ann and your family.
Tim & Marilyn Varrone
Friend
March 28, 2021
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Patti from Salinas
Patti Monteith
Acquaintance
March 26, 2021
