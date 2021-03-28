Woodcock, Herman H.

of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Woodcock (nee Atzenweiler) for 56 years. Dear father of Michele (Doug) Marren and Gary (Gloria) Woodcock. Loving grandfather of Anna and Lauren Marren, James and Christopher Woodcock. Brother of Lora Balmer and Linda Moore. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Herman was born in Emporia, Kansas on March 12, 1935 to Herbert and Lorene Woodcock (nee Barnes). He graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in Kansas City in 1953. He attended MIT for one year to study engineering but switched majors to accounting and graduated from the University of Kansas with a Masters degree in Accounting. He was a CPA and worked for several public accounting firms and Avon Products in Kansas City. Herman and family moved to St. Louis in 1974 as he accepted the position of Controller at J.S. Alberici Construction Co., he served in that role for 24 years before retiring in 1998. Herman and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling and he especially loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed!

Services: A private family service will be held. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. If desired, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.