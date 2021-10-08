Goodman, Hortense C.

October 5, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late William S. and the late Rose Cohen; Beloved wife of the late Arnold Goodman; dear mother of Mark (Judy)Goodman, Amy (Gordon Hellwig) Goodman and Melanie (Tom) Litz; dear grandmother of Betsy (Brannon) McPherson, Lauren (Lex) Lefebvre, William (Helen) Goodman, Evan Goodman, Julia Litz, Aaron (Amanda) Hellwig, Samuel Litz, Benjamin (Elle Ferdinand) Hellwig and Eric Litz. Dear great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of the late Betty (late Harvey) Oberman; aunt to the Oberman/Scholten families, dear cousin and friend. Special thanks to the Assisted Living Team at Brookdale-Creve Coeur.

Services: A private family service was held. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE