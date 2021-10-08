Menu
Hortence C. Goodman
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Goodman, Hortense C.

October 5, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late William S. and the late Rose Cohen; Beloved wife of the late Arnold Goodman; dear mother of Mark (Judy)Goodman, Amy (Gordon Hellwig) Goodman and Melanie (Tom) Litz; dear grandmother of Betsy (Brannon) McPherson, Lauren (Lex) Lefebvre, William (Helen) Goodman, Evan Goodman, Julia Litz, Aaron (Amanda) Hellwig, Samuel Litz, Benjamin (Elle Ferdinand) Hellwig and Eric Litz. Dear great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of the late Betty (late Harvey) Oberman; aunt to the Oberman/Scholten families, dear cousin and friend. Special thanks to the Assisted Living Team at Brookdale-Creve Coeur.

Services: A private family service was held. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
My deepest sympathy I have wonderful memories of Hortense and our time together living at Meadowbrook she was a wonderful woman Irene
Irene Fox
Friend
October 19, 2021
Loved seeing her smile! She will be missed!
Dawn Hrebec
Friend
October 9, 2021
Hortense was the kindest and most wonderful person
Earl Salsman
Friend
October 8, 2021
