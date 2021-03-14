Menu
Howard L. Finlay
Kirkwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Finlay, Howard L.

Sunday February 28, 2021.

Beloved husband for 62 years to the late Doris A. Finlay (nee Zoellner); loving father of Melissa (Randall) Messina and the late Dr. Brian Finlay; loving father-in-law of Kristine Finlay; cherished 'Papa' of Jack and Sarah Finlay. Preceded in death by his parents Norman and Helen Finlay, and his brother Edgar (Jane) Finlay. Howard was born May 4, 1931 and was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and Washington University. He served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He and Doris met while working as lifeguards and later built and ran Country Surf Swim and Tennis Club together in Ballwin. They spent many winters in Saint Petersburg, FL where Howard enjoyed spending time with friends and at the pool.

His passion early in life was horses. Later, he loved dancing, jazz music, playing and watching golf, and working in his yard. More recently, he spent many hours watching and feeding the wild birds in his backyard. Howard was devoted to his wife with a love that was unparalleled, and selflessly cared for Doris in her last year of life. He was known by all who knew him as one of the kindest and nicest people they knew. Although Howard traveled to many parts of the world, he was always most comfortable at home. Howard cherished his family and will be missed tremendously by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Private graveside service with full military honors was held at Bellerive Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the National Audubon Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.www.boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
BOPP CHAPEL
