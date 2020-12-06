Menu
Hubert Tyler "Herb" Drury

Drury, Hubert Tyler "Herb"

92, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to Nancy A. Drury (nee McLean). Dear father of Janet (Richard) Hellwege, Anne (Todd) Matheis, and Jill (Scott) Gundy. Dear Herbie to Emily, Alex, and Cole. Dear brother of Betty (Tom) Duffy. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Herb started his jazz piano career at 15. He graduated from the St. Louis Institute of Music with a Masters Degree in Performance. Herb went on to make his mark on the St. Louis jazz music scene with his trio and later as a duo. He taught piano as well, which allowed him to guide and mentor many . His wisdom and love of music, life and family was contagious and will be incredibly missed by all whose lives he touched.

No services at this time. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Jazz St. Louis or the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. www.boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
Ed Levy
December 6, 2020
My heart goes out to the Drury family and we will all miss Herb. He was my piano teacher for several years many years ago and I am forever grateful he called St. Louis home. He was a very gifted player and could have played the top tier anywhere but I mostly remember him as a compassionate, wonderful human being and teacher. He will be missed.
Jeanne (Theriac) Holder
December 6, 2020