Forsythe, Hugh Edward

with heavy hearts and great sadness we remember our husband, father, and grandfather who passed away on October 4, 2020. We rejoice in the fact that he is with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Loving husband and best friend of Judith A. Forsythe (nee McDonald). Dedicated father of Anne M. Forsythe-Weibert, Hugh D. Forsythe, (Laurie) and Andrew B. Forsythe (Julianna) dedicated grandfather to Scott, Lauren, and Hannah Weibert, Rachel, Will, and Ben Forsythe and beloved cousin to the Kowalczyks and Pacanowskis.

We honor this amazing man who always put his family first, even before himself. We thank God for letting us be part of him and we know that God is always in charge and called him home and said to him, "Job well done, faithful servant."

He taught all of us how to be generous in spirit and in action, and to have humility and grace towards all. He emphasized the value of hard work and the joy of a good sense of humor through his actions and deeds. He was so much fun! He loved a good Christmas highball, ice-skating at Steinberg rink, where he would enter the rink by jumping over the wall. He loved a rowdy game of poker and cheated at monopoly. He was quick to embrace us and always supported his family.

Because he was heroic and cared for people, he was drawn to serve in the USCG and then was a St.Louis firefighter for ten years as a member of Local 73. Hugh was also a member of Local 600 for USF Holland, driving safely over 32 years. Hugh was a man of faith and put his trust in Jesus. We eagerly await the day we all meet again. 10/4 good buddy; see you on the flip side.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis Backstoppers are greatly appreciated by the family. In this way, we honor Hugh's generous spirit by giving to others.

All services will be held privately at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.