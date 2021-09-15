Rowden, Ian Thomas

Ian Thomas Rowden, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cherished friend to so many, left this world on September 10, 2021. He was 22.

Born on September 25, 1998 to Timothy L. and Kimberly L. Rowden (nee' Sanders), Ian was the second of four children, each unique and wonderful in their own way. His loving, caring nature, warmth and playfulness touched all who knew him.

Raised in Arnold, MO., Ian attended Simpson Elementary School and Seckman Middle and High Schools. He was a passionate and talented percussionist who played the marimba, vibraphone, crotales, hand drums and an array of other percussion instruments in his high school band, UMSL Percussion Ensemble, and with Freedom Percussion indoor performance group, which he dearly loved.

Ian was an Eagle Scout and had worked on the 2017 camp staff at Swift High Adventure Base on S-F Scout Ranch in Farmington, MO, guiding scouts on the high ropes course, playing music and performing skits at evening campfires.

His friends from grade school, high school, university, Scouts and Freedom were his friends forever and he remained deeply devoted to each of them. His love, empathy and concern for his family and friends brought a light into this world and into their lives that will never be extinguished.

Ian was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jerry L. Rowden and maternal grandmother, Werdna Jean Hickman.

He is survived by his parents Tim and Kim Rowden; sister Charlotte, of O'Fallon, IL; sister Emma, of Arnold and Columbia, MO; and brother Quinn, all of whom he cherished and loved without restraint.

He is also survived by his grandmother, Mary Rowden, of Mehlville, MO; Aunt and Uncle, Kathi (nee' Rowden) and Kenton May, of Fults, IL; cousins Kolton May of Fults, and Kyleen May of Cape Girardeau, MO; grandparents Glen and Dee Sanders of St. Peters, MO; dozens of friends, teachers, fellow Scouts and leaders, fellow percussionists and all the many more who loved him so dearly.

Services: Visitation Saturday, September 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for friends and public at Kutis Funeral Home, South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mehlville, MO 63129, with a memorial program presented by the family at 2 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Emerson Center at Beaumont Scout Reservation, 6480 Beaumont Reservation Dr., High Ridge, MO 63049 with a performance by Freedom Percussion.