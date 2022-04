Sherman, Icie Roberta

91, of Ironton, MO, formerly of Pevely, MO, June 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth I. Sherman, dear mother of Randall (Gudrun) Sherman and Lynn (Tina) Sherman, dear sister of Janet Smith and the late Fred (Marlene) Loesekam, our dear grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday with funeral service 10 AM Friday at VINYARD'S, Festus. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to the Baptist Home Benevolent Fund in Ironton.