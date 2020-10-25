Brunkhorst, Ida M.

(nee Hilleman), of Saint Peters, MO passed away 10/23/20 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by her husband and soul mate Ray L Brunkhorst. Beloved daughter of the late Earl and Virginia Hilleman Sr. Sister to Earl F (late Dorothy) Hilleman Jr, Edward A (Patricia) Hilleman. Devoted mother of Janet (Dave) Porter, Karen (Gary) Ewens, Dale Brunkhorst. Cherished grandma to Michael (Kathleen) Ewens, and the late Christopher Ewens. Great grandma to Abby and Zoey Ewens. Numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Ida was co-owner of Metro Tax and Bookkeeping located in St Charles MO. She enjoyed spending time with her family and their children. Ida was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Services: Private interment at Mount Lebanon Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com