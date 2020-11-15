Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Love you Aunt Irene.I will miss you until we all meet again one day I pray.thank you for the person you were and all you did for everyone...
Preston Rice
Family
November 15, 2020
Irene had a lot of love to give. Not just for her family, but for all she knew! When my family didn’t have Christmas holidays my best friend, Sue would have me over to her family for Christmas. Sue and I have been friends for 46 years and her loss of this dear matriarch is my keen loss as well. Fly high, Irene as your faith takes you to the arms of your Savior you loved so much!