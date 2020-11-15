Irene had a lot of love to give. Not just for her family, but for all she knew! When my family didn’t have Christmas holidays my best friend, Sue would have me over to her family for Christmas. Sue and I have been friends for 46 years and her loss of this dear matriarch is my keen loss as well.

Fly high, Irene as your faith takes you to the arms of your Savior you loved so much!

Laura Foote Friend November 15, 2020