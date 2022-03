Memaw: You will be truly missed! I have been thinking of you everyday and they tell me to not to be upset because you are in the happiest place I can ever imagine. I do believe this is so true. As I ponder and thinking back on my life you are always there, and I feel so blessed to be a part of yours and your beautiful family. Your and Gramps legacy! I love you all and even though I cannot be there with you all, my heart and prayers are there for each of you!

Connie Miller Family June 11, 2021