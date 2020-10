Gibson, Irene M.

(nee Hall) Saturday, October 17, 2020. Loving mother of Harrison (the late Ellen), Richard, Barbara (the late Michael) Savkovich, Karen Gibson and the late Elizabeth (Richard) Genovese and Thomas Gibson; dearest great-grandmother of Elisha, Raven and Zachariah; our dear relative and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, October 23, at 1 p.m. Interment Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.