Irma Jean Keller
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Irwin Chapel - Granite City
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL

Keller, Irma Jean

85 of Affton, MO passed away on June 2, 2021. Born on September 1, 1935 in Mt. Carmel, IL; the daughter of the late Sebastian and Pauline Ankenbrand. Mother of Donna and Paul Hand, Tim and Dai Nguyen-Keller, Dave and Debbie Keller, Anne Keller and Ted Fites, Andrew and Mwamini Sula-Keller; 15 grandchildren; brother, George; sister, Barbara.

Services: Visitation on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Irwin Chapel, Granite City.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Granite City, IL
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Granite City, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
