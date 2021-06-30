Keller, Irma Jean

85 of Affton, MO passed away on June 2, 2021. Born on September 1, 1935 in Mt. Carmel, IL; the daughter of the late Sebastian and Pauline Ankenbrand. Mother of Donna and Paul Hand, Tim and Dai Nguyen-Keller, Dave and Debbie Keller, Anne Keller and Ted Fites, Andrew and Mwamini Sula-Keller; 15 grandchildren; brother, George; sister, Barbara.

Services: Visitation on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Irwin Chapel, Granite City.