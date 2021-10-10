Kappler, Irvin G. Jr.
passed away, Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda; father of Kevin (Jessica) and Kurt (Lori); Dear Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Affton Education Foundation Jim Hoots Scholarship. Visitation Monday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit Schrader.com.