Irvin G. Kappler Jr.
ABOUT
St John Vianney High School
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Kappler, Irvin G. Jr.

passed away, Monday, October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda; father of Kevin (Jessica) and Kurt (Lori); Dear Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend.

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Affton Education Foundation Jim Hoots Scholarship. Visitation Monday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Oct
12
Funeral
9:45a.m.
MO
Oct
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
My deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers go out to the Kappler Family.
I will miss your laughter and conversations when visiting with you and Linda. It was a joy all these years getting to know how much you loved golf and wrestling as a coach and referee, but most of all how very proud you were of all your grandchildren. Rest in peace dear friend.
Lorraine Budd
Friend
October 16, 2021
Irv will be dearly missed . I worked with him at Rogers Middle School and always loved his quick wit and sense of humor . Such a kind man .
Janet Baker/ Winchester
Coworker
October 11, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Kappler family. He was a trusted friend and mentor.
Kenneth Weissflug
Coworker
October 11, 2021
Our Jimmy smiles with your contributions for his Memorial Scholarship.

Our family thanks you.

So many fun memories Irv was my health teacher coached Jim and then Jim taught and coached with him.

Coach Kappler’s name is associated with respect, great role model, great advice , and running around officiating a wrestling match. Sometimes on his stomach.. there is a special place in Heaven for coaches..

So sorry for your loss comfort, peace , snd love to your family..♥

Kathy Hoots
Class of 68
Kathy Hoots
Friend
October 10, 2021
CONDOLENCES FROM THE CLASS OF 1956. DURING OUR SCHOOL YEARS IRV WAS A WELL LIKED CLASSMATE.
ST. Mary's High School Class of 1956
School
October 10, 2021
What a great and loving man! He will be missed...Condolences to the family.
Jacque (Johns) Gabriel
Family
October 9, 2021
Kap was my Godfather! Loved him dearly, he was always so funny and very kind! I am very sad I will not be attending the funeral! Praying for everyone that God guides you through this difficult time!
Julie Leibbrand
Family
October 9, 2021
Irv is a wonderful friend and will always remember the fun card games we played for nearly 50 years. I always brag about you being a member of the sports hall of fame, what an honor. You will be remembered. See you on the other side.
Paul Litzsinger
Friend
October 9, 2021
Along with father,the most positive male influence in my life. Rusty
October 7, 2021
The Vianney Wrestling Team if forever indebted to you
Coach Didier
October 7, 2021
The Vianney Wrestling Team
October 7, 2021
Coach Kappler was both my wrestling and football teacher/coach.
My respect for this man was immense, for the rest of my life I measured all
other men against Coach, none have equaled!

Tom Galbierz
Brentwood,Tn.
TOM GALBIERZ
Student
October 6, 2021
Don Owens
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results