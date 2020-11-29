Menu
Ivan "Irv" Bitterfield

Bitterfield, Ivan 'Irv'

November 24, 2020

Beloved husband of Sharon Bitterfield. Dear father of Debra (Glen) Gelber, Stacey (Donald) Wyatt and Andrew (Bridget) Bitterfield. Loving grandfather of Casey Lee Wyatt, Samantha Elizabeth and Jacob Charles Bitterfield. Dear brother of the late Bernice (Irv) Model. Beloved son of the late Esther and Charles Bitterfield. Dear father, Popo, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
So sorry to hear of the loss of Irv, had the privilege of working with him many years at Central Hardware. My thoughts are with Debbi and her family.
jim cohen
November 29, 2020