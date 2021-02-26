Binder, J. Charles "Chuck"

Chuck Binder, beloved husband, son, brother and friend, passed away at age 76 on December 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. He was one of the thousands who fell victim to COVID-19 and lost his tenacious fight to survive after a 3-month illness. Chuck will be remembered by his many cousins and friends, dating back to his childhood in St. Louis and his years at University City High School. The internet brought him close to old friends in a community of caring in his final years, after losing his beloved wife, Evi (Kusno), to cancer in 2017. He was the beneficiary of the gift of a kidney transplant in 2012. Chuck's love of comic books, photography, and family lore will be remembered by all who loved him. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Ceil Binder and sister Debbie. A virtual funeral will by held at Home of Peace cemetery in Colma, California on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., PST. For info on how to attend by Zoom, e-mail

[email protected]. Contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation or American Cancer Society.