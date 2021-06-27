Bowers, Ph.D., J Michael

of Kansas City, Missouri, died June 19, 2021, at his home. Mike was born November 12, 1943, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He received his B.A. and M.A. Degrees from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and his Ph.D. from University of Oregon Medical School, Portland, Oregon. He was Dean of Administration at Lincoln College, Lincoln, Illinois, Sales Manager at Merrill Lynch, Clayton, Missouri, Branch Manager of UBS/Paine Webber, Clayton, Missouri, Carmel and Indianapolis, Indiana, and finally in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mike enjoyed his friends at the Lodge on Spangler Prairie in Blairstown, Missouri and spending summers at the family cabin on Eagles Nest Lake in Ely, Minnesota.

Mike is survived by his wife Mary Kay (Syndergaard) and children, Jeffrey Michael Bowers and Sarah Jane Bowers, all of Kansas City, Missouri.