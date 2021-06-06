Green, J. Robert 'Bob'

Passed away Mon., May 31, 2021, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection.

Was given a good life by parents and a soul by God who willed that it be returned. Son of Charles Edward and Lillian Hortense Green and brother of Jerome Michael Green and Judith Elizabeth Arnett, uncle of 4 nephews, great-uncle of 4 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces.

Bachelor of Architecture from University of Arkansas; Air Force officer in Korea. Practiced architecture over 50 years. Specialized in 'contemporary' architecture and loved -almost- every minute of it. Apprenticed with architects Edward Durrell Stone and Victor Lundy in New York. Wrote and published three architectural books: One an informative and entertaining observation for students and entry level architects considering the profession. A second book of photography and poetry/drawings (including murals done in St. Louis' 'Gaslight Square') and a third book of completed contemporary architecture and poetry/drawings. Received a review in the Post-Dispatch Arts/Music section for the architectural remodeling of his home (and loved every minute of living in it). Also created sculpture and murals as a side note, loved writing comedy shows, playing piano and telling and hearing any kind of humor. A member of Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ and the architect for the new sanctuary. Member of American Institute of Architects, National Society of Arts and Letters, Clayton/Ladue Rotary, and the Alliance Francaise. Received an award for 'Ageless Remarkable Saint Louisan' from the St. Andrews Foundation.

Services: Visitation and funeral service will be held Tues., June 8 at Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ, 2400 S. Brentwood Blvd., 63144. Visitation at 11:30 a.m. with the service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials to www.africanvisionofhope.org appreciated.

