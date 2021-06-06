Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
J. Robert "Bob" Green

Green, J. Robert 'Bob'

Passed away Mon., May 31, 2021, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection.

Was given a good life by parents and a soul by God who willed that it be returned. Son of Charles Edward and Lillian Hortense Green and brother of Jerome Michael Green and Judith Elizabeth Arnett, uncle of 4 nephews, great-uncle of 4 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces.

Bachelor of Architecture from University of Arkansas; Air Force officer in Korea. Practiced architecture over 50 years. Specialized in 'contemporary' architecture and loved -almost- every minute of it. Apprenticed with architects Edward Durrell Stone and Victor Lundy in New York. Wrote and published three architectural books: One an informative and entertaining observation for students and entry level architects considering the profession. A second book of photography and poetry/drawings (including murals done in St. Louis' 'Gaslight Square') and a third book of completed contemporary architecture and poetry/drawings. Received a review in the Post-Dispatch Arts/Music section for the architectural remodeling of his home (and loved every minute of living in it). Also created sculpture and murals as a side note, loved writing comedy shows, playing piano and telling and hearing any kind of humor. A member of Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ and the architect for the new sanctuary. Member of American Institute of Architects, National Society of Arts and Letters, Clayton/Ladue Rotary, and the Alliance Francaise. Received an award for 'Ageless Remarkable Saint Louisan' from the St. Andrews Foundation.

Services: Visitation and funeral service will be held Tues., June 8 at Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ, 2400 S. Brentwood Blvd., 63144. Visitation at 11:30 a.m. with the service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials to www.africanvisionofhope.org appreciated.

Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ
2400 S. Brentwood Blvd, MO
Jun
8
Service
12:30p.m.
Brentwood Congregational United Church of Christ
2400 S. Brentwood Blvd, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
J. Robert... you will be missed by many in St. Louis who had the pleasure of knowing you and working with you. Thank you for your patience, sense of humor, and wonderful architectural outcomes with my Mother, Debby Bakewell, who offered you great challenges! I will always cherish the memories.
Sarah Bakewell
Work
July 6, 2021
Dear J. Robert: You inspired me as an gentleman and an artist from the age of 14 (1975) when I moved into an amazing home designed by you. Today, your art hangs in my Brooklyn apartment and just this April I bought a contemporary home built in 1975 in the mountains of Pennsylvania. Needless to say you had a tremendous impact on my life and showed me at a pivotal age the wonder of the creative life. The world has lost an elegant and talented man. You will be greatly missed.
Amber Eden
Friend
June 8, 2021
J Robert: a dear favorite and fun friend for 4 plus decades. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself with others. Lynn
Lynnfhamilton
Friend
June 7, 2021
Sorry to hear this.
W C Fox
June 6, 2021
I will always remember your kindness, wit and selfless disposition. My thoughts and prayers are with your family
Mimi Koon
Friend
June 6, 2021
