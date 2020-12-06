Mitchell, Jack D.

Entered into the arms of the Lord on December 4, 2020. Jack was born on October 24, 1933 in Licking, MO, the son of John and Bessie Mitchell. He married Suzanne Van Sickle on August 13, 1960 in St. Louis, MO and they were lovingly married for over 60 years. Preceded in death by his son, Edwin Mitchell Sr. and survived by his wife Suzanne and their children Elizabeth Meyer (the late Lenny) and Glenn Mitchell (the late Kate); loving grandfather of Jessica Ladage (Brad), Edwin Jr. Mitchell (Christina), Robert Mitchell, Travis Meyer, Emma Mitchell, Paige Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, and Noah Mitchell; and the proud great-grand parent of Avery Mitchell and Jack Mitchell; dear brother of Shirley Godt (Paul) and the late Dick Mitchell (Jean), late Billy Gene Mitchell, and the late Myrtle Bessie Mitchell.

Services: A private graveside ceremony will be held at Resurrection Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Missouri Department of Conservation, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102 or St. Simon Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com