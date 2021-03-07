Menu
Jack Harmon
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Harmon, Jack

Fri., March 5, 2021, born Jan. 29, 1929. Dear husband, father, granddad, brother-in-law and dear friend to many. Private services were held for family only. KUTIS AFFTON Service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
We spent the last 50 years having Jack (and Norma) as our most wonderful neighbors. They don't come any better. We will miss his smile, laughter, helpfulness and so many other qualities that would take a lifetime to list. He was the BEST of the BEST and he will most certainly be missed. We know he is happy to be with his love, Norma. Two nicer people and neighbors you will never find. We will carry so many fond memories of our years as friends and neighbors close to our hearts. We know you are happy and at peace. Love you to the moon and back.
Nick & Pam Zeveski
March 9, 2021
