Jack Harris, 91, passed away after a brief bout with cancer on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was the son of Otis Henry Harris and Gladys Adele Harris (nee Condon). Jack was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., and graduated from Ventura High School in 1947. Jack enlisted with the United States Air Force in 1948 where he quickly rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant. Jack served as part of the 91st Reconnaissance Technical Squadron, Strategic Air Command (SAC) in Shreveport, La., from 1948 until 1951. He was then stationed at the West Drayton Royal Air Force Base as part of the 3921st Reconnaissance Technical Squadron SAC in the United Kingdom from 1951 until 1954. He returned to the US when assigned to the 544th Reconnaissance Technical Squadron SAC in Omaha, Neb., in 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1955. While in the Air Force, Jack received the Good Conduct Medal. Later, Jack received his Bachelors of Science in Industrial Management from Washington University in 1970 and attended the US Naval War College for a Masters level program in Strategy and Management in 1975.



In 1954 while in Omaha, Neb., he met the love of his life, Patricia (Pat) A. Harris, whom he married in 1955. They settled in the St. Louis, Mo., area where Jack began his career as a cartographer with the United States Department of Defense, Defense Mapping Agency Aerospace Center. Jack and Pat resided in St. Louis County from 1962 until 2015 except for one year in Jamestown, R.I., while Jack attended the Naval War College and one year in Kansas City, Mo., where Jack was on assignment. In 2015, Jack and Pat relocated to Lenoir Woods Retirement Community at Columbia, Mo.



Jack worked his way up from a basic cartographer when he joined the Defense Mapping Agency Aerospace Center in St. Louis in 1955 to the Chief of the Aerospace Cartography Department - the highest-ranking civilian from 1978 until 1985. Jack had exotic assignments in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War era. Additionally, Jack worked on a special project for the mapping of the Moon for the NASA lunar landings. After Jack retired in January 1985 he went on to consulting endeavors into the early 90s.



Throughout his life Jack was a committed environmentalist. He joined the Sierra Club in 1968 and served many roles with Ozark Chapter such as Chapter Chair, Chair for the Eastern Missouri Group, Editor for the Ozark Sierran Newsletter from 1976 through 1981, field trip leader, Delegate to the Citizens Committee for Soil and Water Conservation and State Parks (Mo.), and most recently served as the Ozark Chapter Conservation Committee Member since 1993. Jack was also heavily involved with the Missouri Native Plant Society since its start in 1979, and he served as the President, Vice President, Treasurer, Board Member and the Environment Committee Chair. Jack was also a member of the Webster Groves Nature Study Society from 1990 until present where he was the Botany Group Coordinator and a member of the Board of Directors. Also, Jack was a life member of the Nature Conservancy, a member of the Wilderness Society, Missouri Parks Association, Conservation Federation of Missouri, American Association of Field Botanists, Association for Forest Service Employees and Environmental Ethics, and American Society of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (since 1952). Jack participated for more than twenty-five years in weekly field botany trips organized by the Webster Groves Nature Study Society and the quarterly field trips of the Missouri Native Plant Society. Jack and Pat received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Webster Groves Nature Study Society. Jack was an active and key supporter of the "Save the Meramec" campaign to stop a proposed dam on the Meramec River southwest of St. Louis.



Jack's hobbies included birdwatching, native plant study and wildflower photography. Jack kept bird feeders full of seeds and suet to attract the native songbirds to the backyard of the family home in St. Louis County for over 50 years. In the 1970's and 1980's Jack would take his family on frequent weekend hikes in the Ozark mountains and camping//float trips on several of the sparkling, clear and cold Ozark streams in the family's two canoes. Jack loved traveling and exploring nature's wonders with his family. He and his family traveled to all fifty states and four provinces and one territory in Canada, participating in such activities as a four-day river raft trip down the Green River in Utah and a trip to Anacapa Island off the coast of California. He explored many national parks and other public lands, from Arcadia National Park in Maine to the Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys, and from Joshua Tree National Park in California to Denali National Park in Alaska, and many in between. Jack was also an avid reader of books ranging from philosophy to natural history to current affairs.



His wife Patricia Anne Harris (nee Sempek) predeceased him in September, 2017. Jack was the beloved brother to William A. Harris (Pam Harris), beloved father to Brad Harris (currently a Software Development Manager with Veterans United Home Loans, married to Patricia Denise Harris) of Columbia, MO and Tyler Harris (currently a Supervising Air Quality Engineer with the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District in California, married to Erica Rachel Weis) of Ventura, California. Jack was a loving step-grandfather figure to Jason McConnell and Cari McConnell and Super-Pops to Trent McConnell. Jack leaves behind many lifelong and devoted friends and relatives.



Memorials will be planned at a later date in both the St. Louis area and in Ventura, Calif. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memorial to the Nature Conservancy, Webster Groves Nature Study Society and//or the Missouri Native Plant Society.



